HomeNews

Anarchists storm Spanish embassy in Athens (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Anarchists storm Spanish embassy in Athens (PHOTOS)
A banner hung by self-proclaimed anarchists in favor of Catalonian independence is seen at the facade of the Spanish embassy in Athens, Greece, October 11, 2017 © Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
A Greek anarchist group stormed the Spanish embassy in Athens in support of Catalonian independence, hanging banners from the roof and throwing leaflets from the windows.

Embassy staff were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning as 19 demonstrators from the group, Rouvikonas, burst into the building on Dionysiou Areopagitou Street in the Makrigianni area.

Only a few diplomats remained inside, reports Reuters citing an embassy official.

Police officers are seen outside the Spanish embassy as self-proclaimed anarchists that burst into the embassy and threw leaflets in favor of Catalonian independence, are detained in a police van in Athens, Greece, October 11, 2017 © Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters

READ MORE: Spanish PM seeks clarity on Catalan independence declaration, threatens to suspend region’s autonomy

"About 15 to 20 entered the embassy and threw leaflets. They did not break anything. The leaflet said 'solidarity is the weapon of the people'," the embassy official told Reuters.

The official added that there are no reports of damage or injuries.

Leaflets thrown by self-proclaimed anarchists in favor of Catalonian independence are seen at the entrance of the Spanish embassy in Athens, Greece, October 11, 2017 © Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters

READ MORE: Catalans ‘a bit disappointed’ by another delay after ‘300 years’ of waiting for independence (VIDEO)

The group hung a banner from the embassy’s roof scrawled with a slogan from the Spanish Civil War which read “No Pasaran!” (They Shall Not Pass).

All 19 anarchists were arrested by Greek police and embassy employees were allowed back into the building.

Leaflets in favor of Catalonian independence thrown by self-proclaimed anarchists outside the Spanish embassy in Athens, Greece, October 11, 2017 © Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.