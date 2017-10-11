Spanish PM seeks clarity on Catalan independence declaration, threatens to suspend region’s autonomy
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has demanded the Catalan authorities clarify whether or not the region declared independence following the local leader’s speech on the October 1 referendum results.
“The cabinet has agreed to require formally to the Catalan government to confirm whether it has declared or not independence,” Rajoy said in a televised address on Wednesday as cited by Reuters.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW