Catalan police square up to Guardia Civil in dramatic showdown (VIDEOS)

Spanish police are continuing their violent clampdown on voters in the Catalan independence referendum, forcing the local Mossos d’Esquadra to intervene in some places in order to protect the civilian population.

In this footage, members of the Guardia Civil can be seen unceremoniously dumping voters outside a polling station reportedly in Gavá, before the local Catalan police intervene to rapturous cheers from the assembled crowd and cries of "Fascists!"

This footage has been shared widely on social media, and this is the earliest upload of the content that RT has been able to find.

Meanwhile, footage shot at a polling station in Barcelona's Carrer de Pau Claris shows riot police kicking voters and dragging them down the stairs.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS SCENES OF A VIOLENT NATURE.

Over five million Catalans are expected to cast their votes in more than 2,000 polling stations across the region.

Amid such violence and tension across Catalonia, heart-warming footage has emerged of teary-eyed members of the Mossos d’Esquadra standing arm in arm to defend polling stations from being attacked by Spanish police.

Catalan citizens also presented members of the Mossos with roses on the eve of polling day and the attendant outbreak of violence.

