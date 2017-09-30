Catalonia pushes ahead with independence referendum Live updates
30 September 201714:30 GMT
Madrid believes the Catalan independence referendum, scheduled for Sunday, is already “annulled by the rule of law,” government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Saturday.
“The referendum is not legal and has no international support, no electoral union, no ballot papers, no census, no tables, and today we also know that there is no electronic count of the possible results,” according to de Vigo.
The court ruled that 29 applications which could be used to count the votes were to be blocked, while the Civil Guard raided the Center of Telecommunications and Technologies of Information (CTTI) to enforce the ruling.
- 14:10 GMT
A polling station in a school in Gava was vandalized on Friday night ahead of the referendum. Some 20 masked people smashed windows and defaced walls with pro-Spain slogans.
“They were hitting things, destroying them, shouting in favor of Spain, in favor of Spain's unity, and against voting,” a witness of the mayhem told Ruptly. “We are not scared about not being able to vote. We all think that we will be able to vote. We are not scared about this. We are more scared about violence and this type of actions...They want to stop us from voting by force.”
- 13:00 GMT
Hundreds gathered in Barcelona, the capital city of Catalonia, on Saturday to protest the upcoming independence vote.
- 12:30 GMT
The federal authorities said on Saturday that police had sealed off 1,300 of 2,315 schools in Catalonia which had been designated as polling stations, according to Reuters.
- 11:30 GMT
The Civil Guard have raided the Center of Telecommunications and Technologies of Information (CTTI) to disable applications that could be used to count the results.
- 11:20 GMT
Dozens of Spanish nationalists marched through central Madrid on Saturday to protest the Catalan independence referendum and demand the acquittal of a group of ultra-right-wingers from a previous protest.
- 10:10 GMT
Catalans have set up camps in local schools, which are to become polling stations on Sunday. The locals are trying to prevent Spanish police from sealing off the facilities, as the law enforcers have been ordered to clear the sites.