Police use of batons & rubber bullets is 'unjustified violence' – Catalan leader

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has decried the use of batons and rubber bullets, by law enforcement during the independence referendum in Catalonia, calling it “unjustified violence.”

“The unjustified, disproportionate and irresponsible violence of the Spanish state today has not only failed to stop Catalans' desire to vote ... but has helped to clarify all the doubts we had to resolve today,” Puigdemont told reporters on Sunday.

He added that the police action creates a terrible image of Spain in the international arena.

38 people have been injured by police opposing activists at the referendum, Catalan emergency services have stated. Most of the injuries were minor.

