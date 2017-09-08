US to ‘pay dear price’ for envoy Haley’s claim N. Korea ‘begs for war’ – Pyongyang

As tensions mount on the Korean Peninsula, a statement carried on North Korea’s official KCNA news service warned that Washington's UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s remarks that Pyongyang was “begging for war” would not be left unanswered.

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Monday, Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said that North Korea’s persistent nuclear and missile testing could provoke the US into a conflict.

“His [Kim Jong-un’s] abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war,” she said.

On Friday, a news broadcast from the official state-run Korean Central News Agency described Haley as a “political prostitute” whose “hysteric fit” would have dire consequences for the United States.

“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool,” said the statement on KCNA. “The US administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing.”

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated over the past few months following a series of missile tests. The rhetoric and military maneuvers from the US and its allies have also escalated. On Sunday, Pyongyang reportedly tested a hydrogen bomb, its most powerful weapon to date, estimated to be over 10 times the size of the bombs dropped on Japan in 1945.