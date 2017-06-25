Israel targets Syrian artillery positions & ammunitions truck in 2nd incident in 2 days

The IDF struck two artillery launchers and an ammunition truck on the Syrian side of the border after “several Syrian projectiles” landed in Israeli territory without causing any casualties. A similar incident occurred in the same Golan Heights region on Saturday.

“In response to several Syrian projectiles launched towards Israel, IDF targeted 2 Syrian regime artillery positions & an ammunitions truck,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted on their official feed on Sunday afternoon.

The tweet came three hours after the IDF said Syrian projectiles had "hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights," while noting that "no injuries were reported."

Moments ago, several projectiles fired from Syria hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries reported. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 25, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that even shells reaching Israeli territory accidentally would be met with a swift retribution.

“Our policy is clear. We will not accept any kind of ‘drizzle’ – not of mortars, rockets, or spillover fire from the Syrian Civil War. We respond with force to every attack on our territory and against our citizens,” Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, as reported by Jerusalem Post.