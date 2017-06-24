Israeli warplanes target 2 Syrian tanks over spillover cross-border fire

The Israeli Defense Force has attacked two Syrian army tanks after a dozen spillover projectiles landed in the Israel-controlled part of the Golan Heights from Syrian territory.

The Israeli military said several projectiles fired from Syria “hit an open area” in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries were reported.

Calling the incident an “unacceptable violation of Israeli sovereignty,” IDF aircraft targeted the “origin of launches and two Syrian tanks”.

In response to over 10 projectiles launched from Syria, IAF aircraft targeted origin of launches & 2 Syrian tanks — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 24, 2017

The Israeli army instructed farmers and civilians near the Quneitra border crossing into Syria to avoid open fields, the Jerusalem Post reports.

An IDF spokesperson told the news outlet that Israel’s retaliation came less than an hour after the spillover fire.

The IDF reportedly stressed that it views Damascus as “ultimately responsible for what is happening in its territory.”

Israel rigorously guards the western part of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. It has also been regularly violating Syria’s sovereignty during the country’s six-year-long conflict. The IDF has conducted several night air raids on Syrian targets that it claimed were weapons systems being shipped to Lebanon by the militant Hezbollah group, which supports Damascus.



