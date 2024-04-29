icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 Apr, 2024 12:16
HomeIndia

Fake video of Indian minister triggers political row 

A doctored clip appeared to show Home Minister Amit Shah calling for an end to benefits for all disadvantaged communities 
Fake video of Indian minister triggers political row 
India’s Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah gestures as he speaks during a BJP public meeting in Varanasi on April 24, 2024, ahead of the second phase of voting of the country’s general election. ©  Niharika KULKARNI / AFP

A doctored video featuring Indian Home Minister Amit Shah triggered a heated political debate over the weekend amid the ongoing elections for the next government.  

The controversial video appeared to show Shah pledging to end all benefits provided to several groups in India identified in the Constitution as the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC). The benefits, known as ‘reservations’ facilitate access of these communities to government jobs, education, and even legislature.  

The video was circulated online by several prominent accounts, including the Telangana chapter of India’s largest opposition party, the Congress. Amid the ensuing outcry, Amit Malviya, the head of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT department, clarified that the video had been doctored.  The actual clip, which Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed Shah vowing to end “unconstitutional” reservations for minority Muslims while ensuring those for the SCs, STs, and OBCs.  

Malviya claimed that the “completely fake” video has the potential to cause “large-scale violence.” “This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons,” he wrote on X. “They must be prepared for legal consequences.”  

The Special Cell of the Delhi police registered the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs filed a complaint. On Monday, the police summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress party leader Revanth Reddy over the issue, the news channel India Today reported, citing sources.   

India votes: How 970 million people are deciding on who the leader of world’s new powerhouse will be
Read more
India votes: How 970 million people are deciding on who the leader of world’s new powerhouse will be

The debate over Shah’s doctored video comes amid an ongoing war of words between the BJP party and its primary rival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that the Congress would distribute the country’s wealth among “those who have more children.” The comment triggered outrage, as many saw it as a rebuke against the Muslim community.  

The BJP’s allegations stem from the Congress’ promise to address income inequality as part of its core election promises. Modi has also accused the Congress of planning to “snatch” people’s inherited property following suggestions of a new US-style law by the party’s leader Sam Pitroda.  

The incident also comes in the wake of reports that artificial intelligence (AI) could skew the votes in the ongoing polls. Morphed videos of two film stars – Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh – were previously used to show them seeking votes for the Congress. Last week, Bloomberg reported that India’s political parties are openly employing AI tools to win votes given the lack of a framework to regulate “misinformation.” 

Voting in the general election in the world’s most populous nation started on April 19 and will continue until June 1. Over 960 million Indians are eligible to cast votes.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blinken in China, House aid to Ukraine, and does the Bible support Israel?
0:00
25:1
Farmers unite! - EU rocked by widespread protests
0:00
29:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies