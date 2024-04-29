Fake video of Indian minister triggers political row 

A doctored clip appeared to show Home Minister Amit Shah calling for an end to benefits for all disadvantaged communities

A doctored video featuring Indian Home Minister Amit Shah triggered a heated political debate over the weekend amid the ongoing elections for the next government.

The controversial video appeared to show Shah pledging to end all benefits provided to several groups in India identified in the Constitution as the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC). The benefits, known as ‘reservations’ facilitate access of these communities to government jobs, education, and even legislature.

The video was circulated online by several prominent accounts, including the Telangana chapter of India’s largest opposition party, the Congress. Amid the ensuing outcry, Amit Malviya, the head of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT department, clarified that the video had been doctored. The actual clip, which Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed Shah vowing to end “unconstitutional” reservations for minority Muslims while ensuring those for the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Malviya claimed that the “completely fake” video has the potential to cause “large-scale violence.” “This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons,” he wrote on X. “They must be prepared for legal consequences.”

.@INCTelangana is spreading an edited video, which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large scale violence.Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing share of SCs/STs and… pic.twitter.com/5plMsEHCe3 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 27, 2024

The Special Cell of the Delhi police registered the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs filed a complaint. On Monday, the police summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress party leader Revanth Reddy over the issue, the news channel India Today reported, citing sources.

The debate over Shah’s doctored video comes amid an ongoing war of words between the BJP party and its primary rival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that the Congress would distribute the country’s wealth among “those who have more children.” The comment triggered outrage, as many saw it as a rebuke against the Muslim community.

The BJP’s allegations stem from the Congress’ promise to address income inequality as part of its core election promises. Modi has also accused the Congress of planning to “snatch” people’s inherited property following suggestions of a new US-style law by the party’s leader Sam Pitroda.

The incident also comes in the wake of reports that artificial intelligence (AI) could skew the votes in the ongoing polls. Morphed videos of two film stars – Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh – were previously used to show them seeking votes for the Congress. Last week, Bloomberg reported that India’s political parties are openly employing AI tools to win votes given the lack of a framework to regulate “misinformation.”

Voting in the general election in the world’s most populous nation started on April 19 and will continue until June 1. Over 960 million Indians are eligible to cast votes.

