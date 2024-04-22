icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian military destroy massive TV tower in Ukraine
22 Apr, 2024 15:02
HomeIndia

AI threat emerges in Indian election – media 

‘Deepfakes’ of Bollywood movie stars are reportedly being used to influence voters at the ongoing polls
AI threat emerges in Indian election – media 
Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dance as they celebrate on the vote results day for India's general election at BJP office in Guwahati on May 23, 2019. ©  Biju BORO / AFP

Claims of Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing a disruptive role in India’s general election have emerged just days after the first phase of polling began on Friday.   

According to a Reuters report on Monday, ‘deepfake’ videos have appeared featuring popular Bollywood celebrities Amir Khan and Ranveer Singh criticizing incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The clips – in which AI versions of the stars call on people to vote for the rival Congress Party – were viewed half a million times within a week, the news agency said.   

“Their spread underlines the potential role such AI (artificial intelligence)-generated content can play in the mammoth Indian election that started on Friday,” the report noted. Both actors have said the videos are fake. Khan has filed a legal case, while Singh’s team is investigating, according to Reuters. 

Bloomberg reported at the weekend that Indian political parties are openly employing AI tools to win votes amid a lack of framework to regulate potential misinformation. The agency quoted Divyendra Singh Jadoun, founder of ‘The Indian Deepfaker’ company, who claimed political candidates are hiring him to curate “deepfake videos, conversational bots, personalized messages, and holograms.” Parties have also paid him to make “unethical” videos to deceive voters, he alleged to Bloomberg.    

India’s Modi warns Bill Gates about dangers of AI
Read more
India’s Modi warns Bill Gates about dangers of AI

The news outlet underscored that while AI could pose problems for numerous countries during election season, only China and the EU have formulated binding regulations against unethical use of the technology. 

New Delhi’s top officials, including Modi himself, warned against the adverse impact of AI during the lead-up to the polls, which will involve more than 900 million voters and run until June 1. In a recent conversation with Bill Gates, the Indian leader cautioned against the dangers of deep fakes and suggested adding measures – such as watermarks – to tackle misleading content. 

The Indian government issued an advisory in December mandating that digital and social media platforms communicate content prohibited under IT rules “clearly and precisely” to users.  

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for Electronics and IT, said officials are “deeply concerned” about the impact of “cross-border actors” using deepfakes to spread misinformation ahead of the general election. The government warned big tech companies, including Google and Meta, that it would hold them accountable for such content on their sites.  

New Delhi also recently questioned Google after its AI chatbot, ‘Gemini’, appeared to link Modi to fascism.  

READ MORE: Google chatbot’s Modi remark sparks controversy

While India has been proactive in creating policies to control the impact of emerging technologies, it is widely deploying AI in sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture. A school in southern India’s Kerala recently introduced the country’s first AI-powered humanoid robot capable of teaching. Modi himself used an AI tool to translate his speech from Hindi to Tamil in real time while addressing an event in Varanasi last year.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: An opposition activist puts politics to one side during conflict FEATURE
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pope Francis on the global stage
0:00
25:56
Iran retaliates against Israel, Ukraine bombards Belgorod & John Bolton chooses Cheney
0:00
26:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies