icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
OSCE is ‘on the brink of abyss’ – Lavrov
30 Nov, 2023 12:49
HomeIndia

Key Indian state casts votes ahead of 2024 general election

Voting concluded in Telangana, where the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress are facing competition from the regional BRS party
Key Indian state casts votes ahead of 2024 general election
A woman shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote outside a polling station during Telangana's state assembly elections Hyderabad on November 30, 2023. ©  NOAH SEELAM / AFP

The South Indian state of Telangana has entered a three-way contest between the regional Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the main opposition party Congress in the last leg of crucial state polls ahead of the federal elections next year.

The outcome will be determined by the 32.6 million eligible voters in the state, where 2,290 candidates are seeking seats in the 119-member legislative assembly. Some of the country’s political heavyweights are in the running, including incumbent chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao, Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy, and the BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapurao.

In the lead-up to the election, the BRS, which has been in power since Telangana was carved out of a larger Andhra Pradesh state in 2014, promised a monthly payout for poor women, gas cylinders for families living below the official poverty line, and health insurance plans.

India ‘in good hands’ – Michael Douglas on Modi 
Read more
India ‘in good hands’ – Michael Douglas on Modi 

The BJP’s manifesto includes promises to completely ban cow slaughter in the state, similar to stringent rules imposed in many northern Indian states. The saffron party, as the BJP is known with reference to the color considered divine by Hindus, has also promised to scrap the existing quota reserving 4% of education and government jobs for Muslims in the state. Instead, the BJP has vowed to increase the quota for people from marginalized communities, belonging to the Backward Class, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) – several categories that require special provisions under the Indian constitution. 

The Congress, which is the BJP’s principal opposition in the federal government, has promised in its manifesto to give gold and cash to newly married women, and electric scooters to “eligible women.”

Telangana is the last of five states (after Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram) to cast votes this month. The results for all five states will be declared on December 3. These polls are being seen as a ‘semifinal’ ahead of the all-important federal elections next year, when Modi will be seeking a third term.

READ MORE: Modi unveils $2 billion for farmers ahead of elections

The outcome of the current votes will provide an insight into the electoral mood in the southern parts of the country ahead of crucial general elections slated for April and May 2024. The key indicator would be whether the two national parties manage to challenge the strong regional players, a report in Telangana Today noted.

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of trash
0:00
24:48
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies