Modi ‘shocked’ by attack on Gaza hospital

New Delhi has reacted to the deadly hospital attack in the Palestinian enclave that left over 500 people dead

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was “deeply shocked” by the tragic loss of life at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, where an apparent missile attack killed hundreds of civilians, including doctors, patients, and people who had been left homeless by prior airstrikes and had been taking shelter in the facility.

Modi offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims and prayed for the “speedy recovery” of those who were injured in the attack. “Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern,” Modi noted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that “those involved should be held responsible.”

The Indian prime minister had earlier denounced the unprecedented September 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel which left over 1,000 dead as “terrorism”. “India stands in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour,” Modi posted on X shortly after the attack. Later, he condemned “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has reiterated that it supports a ‘two-state solution’ on the Israel-Palestine issue. "India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders side by side and at peace with Israel,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said last week.

The Palestinian authorities and Israeli officials traded accusations over the attack. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group, was responsible for launching a rocket that veered off course and hit the medical facility. Israeli officials have previously accused Hamas of using hospitals, schools, and mosques as cover for its operatives.

The Al-Ahli Hospital “was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” Israel’s envoy to India Naor Gilon said in a video statement released on Wednesday, adding that his country has “clear cut evidence” that the rocket was launched by the radicals. Gilon further reiterated Israel’s call to Hamas to “release the kidnapped” hostages who were abducted during the initial attack.