icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
13 Oct, 2023 09:57
HomeIndia

Modi calls out terrorism as New Delhi reiterates its position on Israel-Palestine

The Indian PM has called on the global community to fight against terrorism amid the Israel-Palestine crisis
Modi calls out terrorism as New Delhi reiterates its position on Israel-Palestine
PM addresses the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in New Delhi on October 13, 2023 ©  PMO India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged national legislatures worldwide to work together to fight terrorism on Friday.

In his opening remarks at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit hosted by New Delhi over the next two days, Modi warned that conflicts and confrontations faced by the world today do not benefit anyone and that a “divided world cannot give solutions for challenges before humanity.

India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our parliament when the session was going on. The world is also realizing how big a challenge terrorism is for the globe,” the Indian prime minister pointed out. “Parliaments in the world and their representatives have to think how to work together in this fight against terrorism." 

He said now is the time for “peace and brotherhood” and “development and welfare of all.

Modi’s remarks came against the backdrop of violent attacks on Israeli towns by the Palestinian militant group Hamas over the weekend, which triggered an escalation in the region not seen in decades, claiming over 2,800 lives on both sides of the conflict. 

One day before the prime minister’s latest comments, New Delhi had reiterated its stand on the Israel-Palestine issue. On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters, “Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders side by side at peace with Israel. And I think that position remains the same.”

India stands in solidarity with Israel – Modi
Read more
India stands in solidarity with Israel – Modi

However, Bagchi also emphasized a “universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law,” noting that there is “also a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

New Delhi clarified its stance on this topic after PM Modi condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, when Hamas militants launched their so-called ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation, firing missiles from Gaza towards Israel and storming Israeli settlements, killing hundreds of civilians and taking dozens as hostages. 

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel,” the Indian Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.” Later, Modi condemned “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, who called several world leaders as Israel launched a counteroffensive. 

READ MORE: The Israel-Hamas conflict so far

New Delhi’s “conspicuous reference” to international humanitarian law is “a significant indicator of India’s evolving stance on the issue,” the Economic Times noted on Friday. “India has chosen not to advocate for an immediate ceasefire, treading cautiously to avoid appearing judgmental about Israel’s retaliatory measures against Hamas, taking into consideration India’s own encounters with cross-border terrorism,” the outlet suggested.

Israel’s retaliation on Gaza, a narrow stretch of land between Israel and Egypt that has been governed by Hamas since 2007, has led to massive civilian casualties. On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated that over 1,400 people had been killed in the strikes, including 447 children. Israel has announced “a complete siege” of Gaza, cutting the enclave’s 2.4 million population off from food, water, fuel, medicine, and electricity.

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No way out 
0:00
24:52
The cost of data centers
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies