icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
9 Oct, 2023 16:48
HomeIndia

India to scale back state investment – Goldman Sachs

Authorities are expected to cut spending in a bid to reduce the budget deficit
India to scale back state investment – Goldman Sachs
©  Getty Images / Andrii Yalanskyi

The Indian government is likely to cut investment spending in the coming years in an effort to reduce its budget deficit, Goldman Sachs has predicted.

Recent rapid growth in capital expenditure “cannot be sustained going forward,” as the country’s authorities are aiming to slash the fiscal gap by around 1.5 percentage points in the next two years, Goldman economists Santanu Sengupta, Arjun Varma and Andrew Tilton wrote on Monday.

Investment has been a strong driver of the Indian economy, contributing three percentage points to the growth of its gross domestic product (GDP) of 7% annually between 2004 and 2012, Goldman Sachs estimated.

The Indian government has set aside a record 10 trillion rupees ($120 billion) for investment in the fiscal year through March 2024, and is now committed to reducing its budget deficit from 5.9% of GDP this year to 4.5% in 2025-2026.

The private sector accounts for around 75% of investment in the country’s economy, but the pace of funding has slowed over the past decade due to factors such as a sluggish property market, tighter borrowing conditions, and falling savings.

Indian economy to grow 6.3% – World Bank READ MORE: Indian economy to grow 6.3% – World Bank

According to economists, however, the private sector is expected to step up and fill the gap as the government pulls back on spending. With businesses looking to “diversify beyond China manufacturing locations,” and the ‘Make in India’ initiative promoting local production, private sector investment could bounce back, Goldman predicted.

Demand from households and companies in India has grown stronger following the pandemic, with credit card spending hitting all-time highs and banks doubling their retail loan portfolios since 2019.

Goldman Sachs economists forecast that private investment activity will increase in the coming years due to growing domestic demand and the easing of supply-related bottlenecks.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason?
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason? FEATURE
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason?
‘Moscow lawyer turned servant of Zelensky’s people’: Why is a once famous Russian attorney now accused of treason? FEATURE
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel’s retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘The US is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world’ – 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate
0:00
29:3
Trash Talk
0:00
27:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies