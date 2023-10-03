icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Oct, 2023 15:22
HomeIndia

Indian economy to grow 6.3% – World Bank

The South Asian nation will further demonstrate resilience in the challenging global environment, a new report says
Indian economy to grow 6.3% – World Bank
© Getty Images / ferrantraite

India’s economy will grow 6.3% in the current fiscal year, according to an outlook released by the World Bank on Tuesday.

The report says the country’s resilience is underpinned by robust domestic demand, strong public infrastructure investment, and a strengthening financial sector.

According to the India Development Update, a half-yearly report on the Indian economy, the country was one of the fastest-growing major economies in the 2022-23 financial year, with growth of 7.2% despite major global challenges.

“India’s growth rate was the second highest among G20 countries and almost twice the average for emerging market economies,” the report said.

“Bank credit growth increased to 15.8% in the first quarter of the financial year of 2023-24 compared with 13.3% in the first quarter of 2022-2023.”

The World Bank economists added that global headwinds related to high interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and sluggish global demand will continue to hold back economic growth across the world.

India to push for hike of windfall tax on multinationals – Reuters READ MORE: India to push for hike of windfall tax on multinationals – Reuters

“In this context, the World Bank forecasts India’s GDP growth for FY23-24 to be 6.3%. The expected moderation is mainly due to challenging external conditions and waning pent-up demand,” the World Bank said in the update.

The analysts predicted that the country’s service sector activity would remain strong with growth of 7.4%, while investment growth is projected to remain robust at 8.9%.

The Washington-based institution added that adverse weather conditions have contributed to inflation in recent months.

“Headline inflation rose to 7.8% in July due to a surge in prices of food items like wheat and rice. Inflation is expected to decrease gradually as food prices normalize and government measures increase the supply of key commodities,” the report reads.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
Silence on violence? Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies