icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2023 18:04
HomeIndia

Ex-PM hails India’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi was right to put its own interests first, Manmohan Singh has said
Ex-PM hails India’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a ceremony to commemorate the 2001 attack on Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2017 ©  AP / Manish Swarup

India has done “the right thing” by refusing to take sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, former prime minister Manmohan Singh told the Indian Express on Friday. With India holding the G20 presidency, Singh declared that the country has “a pivotal role to play in steering the new world order.”

New Delhi has pursued a policy of strategic neutrality on Ukraine, and has rebuffed Western calls to cease trade with Russia. This policy has allowed the country to fuel its growing economy with Russian coal, oil, and heavy equipment, all while maintaining cordial relations with the West.

“When two or more powers are caught in a conflict, there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides,” said Singh, who served as prime minister between 2004 and 2014. “I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace.”

In the eyes of Western media, G20 host India is still a dirty colony
Read more
In the eyes of Western media, G20 host India is still a dirty colony

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin several times since Moscow’s military operation began last February. He said earlier this summer that his government was “completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace.”

“The international order is very different now, especially after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the geopolitical rift between the Western nations and China,” Singh continued. “India has a pivotal role to play in steering this new world order. As a peaceful large democracy with constitutional values, built since independence, and a large, growing economy, India commands immense respect globally.”

India holds the presidency of the G20 this year, and the group’s annual summit kicks off in New Delhi on Saturday. Modi told the PTI news agency this week that he doesn’t intend to use the summit to push for a resolution in Ukraine, but will highlight climate change and the global debt crisis, the latter of which particularly affects developing countries.

“There are many different conflicts across various regions. All of them need to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said. “This is our stand on any conflict anywhere. Whether as G20 president or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that a divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges,” he added.

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive follies
0:00
24:49
The cost of weight loss
0:00
26:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies