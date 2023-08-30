icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2023 11:26
HomeIndia

New Delhi sets out its oil purchasing policy

India will buy the cheapest crude available irrespective of its origin, the country’s oil ministry has said
New Delhi sets out its oil purchasing policy
The Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri , August 14, 2023 in New Delhi, India © Getty Images / Hindustan Times / Contributor

India will purchase crude oil from any source that can offer shipments at the lowest price, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told broadcaster ET Now on Wednesday. 

The country has been ramping up oil imports from Russia, which became its number one supplier after Moscow began redirecting flows to Asia last year in response to Ukraine-related sanctions. These measures included an oil embargo and a price cap on the country’s crude and petroleum products.   

“We are very clear in our minds that we will buy oil from wherever we can get it as long as it is delivered to our point of importation at our ports at the lowest possible price,” the minister said. 

India, the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of crude, receives more than 80% of its oil from overseas. The South Asian nation has become one of Russia’s biggest oil buyers after refusing to implement sanctions and taking advantage of discounts offered by Moscow. 

However, the Indian authorities have pledged not to violate the price ceiling for Russian crude set at $60 per barrel excluding shipping, freight, customs, and insurance costs. 

READ MORE: Indian imports of Russian oil continue to surge – media

In June, India’s imports of Russian oil hit another record, having exceeded the combined shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Daily volumes that month climbed to 2.2 million barrels, rising for the tenth month in row, according to data tracked by Kpler, as cited by Bloomberg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies