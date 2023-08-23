icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2023 06:18
India braces for historic moon probe landing

As Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to touch down the lunar south pole on Wednesday, prayers are offered across geographies and religions for the success of the mission
Students wave India's national flag as they gather in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on August 22, 2023. ©  INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

India's ambitious mission to the Moon is set to make history as it is expected to touch down near the lunar south pole in less than 7 hours. The Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will attempt the moon landing at 6.04 pm local time on Wednesday. 

If successful, India’s probe will be the first to soft-land on Moon's south polar region and will place India in the list of countries who have mastered the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the former Soviet Union, US and China.

The soft landing will be attempted just days after Russia’s probe, Luna-25, crashed into the moon after it failed to shut off its engines in time and veered from its intended orbit.

In 2019, India attempted a similar mission, but the Chandrayaan-2, too, crashed just minutes before landing. Learning from the past failures, scientists at India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have redesigned the technology of the spacecraft to ensure a successful landing.

While so far the third mission was going smoothly, according to the Indian space agency, the last leg of the journey will be crucial. Scientists behind the mission refer to this phase as "20 or 17 minutes of terror" largely because, in these last minutes, the entire process will become autonomous. At this time, the Vikram lander has to fire its engines at the right times and altitudes, use the right amount of fuel, and scan the lunar surface for any obstacles or hills or craters before finally touching down.

If any factor regarding the lander module appears unfavourable, the landing will be postponed to August 27, Nilesh M Desai, director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad told ANI news agency on Monday. According to him,  the decision to make landing or not will be made two hours before the scheduled landing “based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon”.

A day before the landing, ISRO Chairman and Secretary Department of Space S Somanath informed the  Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday.

As the countdown for the mission began, Indians united to wish for its success. Prayers were offered in temples, mosques and churches across the county and outside, including in the UK and the US. 

As prayers were offered in Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey, members of the Indian-American diaspora said it was a proud moment for the Indian community. 

Across India’s states, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal, schools and community centers have been ordered to hold special screenings as the Chandrayaan-3 landing which will be telecasted live. Sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created an artwork depicting Chandrayaan-3 making a successful landing on Moon’s south pole with an Indian flag placed there.

