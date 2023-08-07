icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2023 04:53
India unveils first images from Moon mission (VIDEO)

The footage was taken on approach ahead of the planned landing later this month
India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has accomplished its first Moon-bound orbit reduction maneuver, following the successful orbit insertion a day earlier, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Sunday.

A video shared by the Chandrayaan-3 team on Twitter/X shows spectacular views of the Moon that were captured by the spacecraft's on-board camera during the insertion burn.

The next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 9. After the de-orbiting maneuvers, the spacecraft will attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3, the third Indian lunar exploration mission, was launched on July 14 and is aimed at landing softly on the Moon’s surface.

READ MORE: India’s Moon rush: the lowdown on the top scientists making New Delhi’s ambitions fly

If the mission is successful, India will have become the fourth country to have achieved a soft lunar landing, joining the US, the Soviet Union and China. It will also have the unique distinction to be the first nation to land at the lunar south pole.

