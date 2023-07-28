India vital for free and open Indo-Pacific – Japanese FM

Tokyo’s top diplomat hailed New Delhi as an ‘indispensable’ partner as the two nations push to advance trade and defense ties

India is an “indispensable partner” for ensuring a “free and open” Indo-Pacific, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has said, highlighting Tokyo’s desire to expand cooperation with New Delhi in the region. He made the remarks in an address to the India-Japan Forum in the Indian capital on Friday morning as he continues his six-nation tour of Asia and Africa.

Hayashi’s two-day visit to India is part of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ diplomatic outreach. Tokyo has been pushing for a “prosperous, inclusive and rules-based” region, where China has been flexing its diplomatic muscles through its Belt and Road Initiative.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomed his counterpart’s “thought-provoking ideas and views” during the discussions, noting the close diplomatic and economic ties between the two Asian powerhouses.

“Our convergences happened as Japan was desirous of stepping out and India ready to look and act east. Our inclination to work together in third countries is an important aspect of our ties,” he stated. Jaishankar also said India and Japan were “natural partners” in the areas of “resilient and reliable supply chains, trust and transparency, democratic values and market economy, and addressing demographic challenges.”

Spoke at the India-Japan Forum today in New Delhi. Appreciate my colleague FM Yoshi Hayashi’s thought provoking ideas and views. Made the following 6 points:1.For India, Japan is the modernising inspiration that is particularly relevant as the Modi Government advances… pic.twitter.com/h7ayNPRd5u — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 28, 2023

On Thursday, the two foreign ministers held a 15th round of bilateral talks. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the discussions covered a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional, and global significance. Japan plans to invest 5 trillion yen ($36 billion) in India between 2022 and 2027.

Bilateral trade between the countries reached $21.96 billion in the financial year 2022-23, with the majority of this amount accounting for Japan’s exports to India, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said. Tokyo accounted for around 2.3% of India’s total imports, while just over 1% of its exports were destined for Japan.

The two ministers explored potential areas of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, resilient supply chains, and digital public infrastructure. They also exchanged views on the movement of skilled human resources from India to Japan. Strengthening defense and security cooperation, including holding regular exercises and deepening military equipment and technology cooperation, was also discussed.

Engagement between New Delhi and Tokyo in the Indo-Pacific region figured prominently in the talks within the Quad framework, where both countries are a part of dialogue with the US and Australia. Last week, Japan became the second Quad partner after the US to sign an agreement with India for the joint development of the semiconductor ecosystem. The agreement was signed between Indian Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

They also agreed on the need for early reforms of the United National Security Council. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for permanent membership of the global body, as well as representation for Africa, which would be seen as a boost to the countries of the Global South.