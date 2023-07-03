icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2023 16:27
India starts paying for Russian oil in yuan – Reuters

The South Asian nation has been seeking dollar alternatives for its energy imports in the wake of Western sanctions
India starts paying for Russian oil in yuan – Reuters
© Getty Images / ChrisHepburn

Indian refiners have started using Chinese yuan instead of US dollars to pay for some oil imports from Russia, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

According to the sources, India’s biggest buyer of Russian crude, Indian Oil Corp, became the first state refiner to pay for some Russian purchases in yuan last month. At least two of India’s three private refiners are also paying for some Russian imports in yuan, two other sources claimed.

“Some refiners are paying in other currencies like yuan if banks are not willing to settle trade in dollars,” an unnamed Indian government source was quoted as saying.

The sources noted it could not immediately be determined how much Russian oil Indian refiners have bought with yuan, adding that Indian Oil has paid in renminbi for multiple cargoes.

Indian officials have not supported the measures against Moscow adopted by the West in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Though New Delhi decided not to take part in the restrictions, Indian banks and financial institutions remain cautious about clearing payments so as not to unintentionally fall foul of other measures introduced against Russia.

A $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports was introduced by the EU, G7 countries, and Australia on December 5. The mechanism prohibits Western companies from providing insurance and other services to shippers of Russian oil unless the cargo is purchased at or below the set price.

India’s new foreign trade policy aims to smash dollar’s hegemony READ MORE: India’s new foreign trade policy aims to smash dollar’s hegemony

A similar measure targeting petroleum exports came into force on February 5. It sets the price of refined petroleum products imported from Russia at $100 per barrel for diesel and $45 per barrel for fuel oil. The steps are aimed at cutting Moscow’s energy revenues.

Russia rerouted supplies to Asia and other destinations in response to the sanctions, which have been forcing Moscow and its customers to find alternatives to the dollar for settling payments. According to Reuters, Indian refiners have also settled some non-dollar payments for Russian oil in the UAE’s dirham.

Russian oil exports to India climbed to a new peak last month, having risen for ten consecutive months, according to data from commodities analytics firm Kpler. The world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, India has been snapping up the discounted Russian oil, with daily shipments to the South Asian country surging to 2.2 million barrels a day in June, according to Kpler.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

