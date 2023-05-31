icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2023 17:30
HomeIndia

India scraps in-person SCO summit

With a little more than a month to go, New Delhi has decided without explanation to hold the head-of-state level meeting virtually

By Joydeep Sen Gupta, Asia Editor

India scraps in-person SCO summit
Narendra Modi ©  Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) slated for July 4 will now be held virtually rather than in person.

India holds the rotating presidency for the annual summit. The SCO’s other member states are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.

Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia have been invited as observers for the elite regional event, which holds significance for Eurasia and beyond amid a changing world order.

“As per SCO tradition, Turkmenistan has also been invited as the guest of the chair. Heads of the two SCO bodies – the Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-terrorist Structure (RATS) – will also be present. The heads of six international and regional organizations such as the United Nations (UN), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Asia (CICA),” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said a in press statement.

India facing challenge to steer SCO agenda away from Western-dominated frameworks
Read more
India facing challenge to steer SCO agenda away from Western-dominated frameworks

It was not immediately clear what prompted India to drop its plan to host the SCO summit in New Delhi on July 4, as was earlier announced. The country hosted an in-person meeting of the SCO foreign ministers in the western coastal state of Goa on May 4-5, and there was no indication at that time that a plan for a virtual meeting of the heads of state was in the works.

Though virtual summits became common due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the practice has largely been done away with for diplomatic events since last year. Besides, India, unlike South Africa, which is slated to host the upcoming BRICS summit, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which could pose a stumbling block for that gathering because of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to sources at the Ministry of External Affairs, India had initially wanted to hold the SCO summit on June 25, but this date was later revised to the first week of July. The original summit date was close to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, which is planned for June 22, as Washington bids to deepen ties with the world’s largest democracy and wean New Delhi away from Moscow’s embrace.

The virtual nature of the SCO summit will also deprive Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi of an opportunity to visit India. Iran is tipped to become a full member of the SCO.

Though the announcement that the summit will be held virtually was made on Tuesday evening, the decision was reportedly made a few weeks ago when all preparations to host the high-profile event were put on hold.

Indian PM offers hints to Russia in critical speech
Read more
Indian PM offers hints to Russia in critical speech

The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa was overshadowed by a verbal joust between archrivals India and Pakistan. India’s career diplomat-turned-foreign minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, hit out at his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, calling him a “spokesperson of the terror industry.” Bhutto Zardari was the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since Hina Rabbani Khar in 2011.  

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have attended the July summit, despite the growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, even though there was no possibility of any bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.

All eyes are now on the G20 summit – to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 – where Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, along with Biden, have been invited, as well as the other heads of state of the group.

Last year’s SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan made headlines after Modi told Putin that “this is not an era of war”. New Delhi has been citing the prime minister’s viral remark to deflect criticisms by the Western powers that it is soft on Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, which entered its second year on February 24.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Unacceptable escalation’
0:00
24:34
Citicorp and the fall of the housing market
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies