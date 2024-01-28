icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2024 05:29
Big brands poke fun at EU country’s corruption scandal

Ads by IKEA and other furniture retailers in Portugal allude to the money police found stashed in envelopes at a former official’s office
©  X/@FFigueiredoCor

An ad campaign by IKEA in Portugal poking fun at the country’s recent corruption scandal has gone viral on social media this week.

IKEA released billboards in Lisbon promoting a bookcase with the following slogan: “Good for storing books. Or €75,800” in reference to the amount of cash found hidden in envelopes on a bookshelf during police raids at the office of Vitor Escaria, the ex-chief of staff to former Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Costa subsequently fired Escaria and then resigned himself in November amid a corruption investigation.

In a statement quoted by local media, IKEA said that it likes to develop campaigns “that reflect their real lives” and that help relieve “the tension of a world with nerves increasingly on edge.” 

Apart from causing a stir on social media, the campaign prompted several other major retailers to issue similar ads.

An ad by French multinational FNAC reads: “There are many bookshelves, but nothing compares to the (cultural) richness of ours.”

RT
There are many bookshelves, but nothing compares to the (cultural) richness of ours. ©  @fnacportugal

Office supply giant Staples went for: “But does anyone keep that in their living room, IKEA?” 

RT
But does anyone keep that in their living room, IKEA? ©  @staples.portugal

Furniture and home decor retailer Gato Preto advertised a sofa with the caption: “At Gato Preto, there is a better hiding place.” 

RT
At Gato Preto, there is a better hiding place. ©  @gatopreto_pt

An ad by publishing house Penguin Livros reads: “All we need is €75,800.” 

RT
All we need is €75,800. ©  @penguinlivros

Furniture retailer Moviflor boasts that one of its wardrobes “fits much more than €75,800, but one can have it for a lot less.” 

RT
Fits much more than €75,800. ©  @moviflor

IKEA, meanwhile, stressed that it had no intention of “contributing in any way to the party debate or to the current pre-election context in the country.” Snap legislative elections will take place in Portugal on March 10.

The Swedish furniture giant says it plans to circulate more billboards of a similar nature in Portuguese cities over the next few weeks.

