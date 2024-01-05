Russian luxury automaker to start selling more affordable vehicles

Aurus will offer premium and business class sedans as soon as next year

Russian high-end carmaker Aurus, best known for producing limos for the Russian president, is expected to broaden its range of vehicles by adding two more affordable and mass-market models, according to Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Sales of new large executive and business class sedans will be launched in 2025, the official said on Thursday in an interview with TASS news agency.

According to Manturov, a new SUV may also appear in the same line, but not in the near future.

“They will be in a different price category, more affordable and more mass produced,” the minister said.

In December, Manturov announced that Aurus had started to assemble its luxury cars in the United Arab Emirates, and was planning to open a dealership there.

The Aurus line of premium vehicles was created in 2013 by order of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, with the aim of replacing the fleet of mostly foreign-made cars used by top Russian officials.

The brand debuted at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in May 2017. However, it was later decided that the cars would be made available to the general public on both foreign and domestic markets.

Prices of the Aurus Senat sedan start at $443,700, and at $447,000 for the Aurus Komendant, according to the Panavto dealership.

