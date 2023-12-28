Russia to begin supplying pork to China

Beijing’s food safety watchdog previously lifted a 15-year ban on imports

Russian pork exports to China are set to resume for the first time in 15 years, Sergey Dankvert, head of national agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV.

According to the official, most of the preparations for deliveries have been completed, and the relevant departments now need to conduct final technical checks of exporters. Deliveries are expected to begin over the next few months.

In September, China removed temporary restrictions on imports of approved Russian pork after an assessment of Russia’s system of controls for African swine fever (ASF). Beijing initially imposed the ban in 2008 after an outbreak of ASF.

Chinese customs representatives later visited Russia to evaluate pig breeding enterprises that would potentially export meat to the country as part of complex measures for lifting restrictions.

The relevant parties also completed procedures on protocols for inspection, quarantine, veterinary, and sanitary requirements, as well as a draft certificate for pork exports.

China consumes “lots of pork parts that are not so popular here [in Russia],” such as legs, stomachs, ears, and tails, Dankvert said. “Many parts that are not in demand by Russian consumers are seen as a delicacy there.”

Earlier this year, the head of Russia’s National Union of Pork Producers, Yury Kovalev, said the removal of the ban is the result of extensive work to contain ASF and create a satisfactory control system. He added that fewer and fewer countries are free of the virus, making it vital to introduce and amend import controls but refrain from sweeping bans.

China is the world’s biggest consumer of pork, accounting for half of all hog produce.

