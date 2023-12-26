icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One person killed in Ukrainian attack – Crimea head
26 Dec, 2023 05:56
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s crude oil processing soars – Bloomberg

The country’s refineries have reportedly processed over 5 million barrels a day
Russia’s crude oil processing soars – Bloomberg
©  Sputnik/Vitaly Timkiv

Russia’s oil processing has been on the rise, jumping in the past week close to the highest daily refining runs in more than eight months, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the country’s refineries processed around 5.65 million barrels of crude a day from December 14 to 20. The figure is down by around 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous seven days, when average daily refinery runs hit the highest since early April.

Bloomberg calculations show that Russian daily crude refining in the first 20 days of December averaged around 5.57 million bpd, up almost 60,000 bpd on most of November.

Meanwhile, tanker-tracking data reportedly shows that Russia’s daily overseas crude supplies in the global market decreased to 3.18 million bpd in the week to December 17 as a result of a brief pause in shipments from the Baltic Port of Primorsk. “Still, the less volatile four-week average increased by 80,000 barrels a day,” Bloomberg wrote.

Russia has been diversifying its energy supplies in response to Western sanctions since the EU stopped accepting the country’s oil transported by sea. In February, Moscow pledged to voluntarily reduce oil production by 500,000 bpd starting from March. The move came in response to sanctions, while Russia also halted sales to buyers that comply with a Western-imposed price cap of $60 per barrel.

READ MORE: Russian oil exports higher than before Ukraine conflict – deputy PM

Along with its OPEC+ allies, Moscow has also agreed to slash combined crude and petroleum exports by 300,000 barrels a day through the rest of the year, and to deepen the curbs by another 200,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies