Russia boosts fuel exports to Central Asian country

More than 176,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas have been supplied to Afghanistan this year

Afghanistan has doubled imports of Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) since the beginning of the year, as Moscow diversifies its energy flows from the EU to new markets, Reuters reported this week.

Russia supplied over 176,000 tons of LPG to Afghanistan by rail in the period between January and November, more than double the deliveries registered in the same period last year, the outlet said citing industry data.

LPG is a fuel gas containing propane and butane that is used in heating appliances and vehicles.

Kabul signed a deal with Moscow last year on imports of gasoline, diesel, gas, and wheat, marking the first major international agreement struck by the Taliban government following its return to power in 2021. Under the deal, Russia agreed to provide Afghanistan with a discount to alleviate the burden of global commodity prices.

Although Russia has not formally recognized the Taliban, it was one of the first countries to make contacts and clinch business deals with the new government.

Russian LPG is not subject to the EU import ban, unlike seaborne oil and petroleum products. Nonetheless, Moscow redirected its supplies away from the EU to other markets including Central Asia.

Overall Russian LPG shipments to Central Asia also doubled in the first 11 months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 390,100 tons. Half of LPG cargos were delivered from the gas processing plant in the southwestern city of Orenburg, near the border with Kazakhstan.

