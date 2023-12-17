icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2023 09:38
HomeBusiness News

Russia boosts fuel exports to Central Asian country

More than 176,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas have been supplied to Afghanistan this year
Russia boosts fuel exports to Central Asian country
FILE PHOTO: High angle view of townscape against sky, Kabul, Afghanistan. ©  Getty Images / QASIM Mirzaie / 500px

Afghanistan has doubled imports of Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) since the beginning of the year, as Moscow diversifies its energy flows from the EU to new markets, Reuters reported this week.

Russia supplied over 176,000 tons of LPG to Afghanistan by rail in the period between January and November, more than double the deliveries registered in the same period last year, the outlet said citing industry data.

LPG is a fuel gas containing propane and butane that is used in heating appliances and vehicles.

Kabul signed a deal with Moscow last year on imports of gasoline, diesel, gas, and wheat, marking the first major international agreement struck by the Taliban government following its return to power in 2021. Under the deal, Russia agreed to provide Afghanistan with a discount to alleviate the burden of global commodity prices.

Although Russia has not formally recognized the Taliban, it was one of the first countries to make contacts and clinch business deals with the new government.

Russian LPG is not subject to the EU import ban, unlike seaborne oil and petroleum products. Nonetheless, Moscow redirected its supplies away from the EU to other markets including Central Asia.

READ MORE: Russian fuel exports soaring 

Overall Russian LPG shipments to Central Asia also doubled in the first 11 months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 390,100 tons. Half of LPG cargos were delivered from the gas processing plant in the southwestern city of Orenburg, near the border with Kazakhstan.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to harm? John Kiriakou, former CIA officer
0:00
29:35
Gaza Slaughter: The US is complicit in ethnic cleansing and genocide – Dennis Kucinich
0:00
29:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies