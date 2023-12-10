icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2023 05:39
HomeBusiness News

Russian fuel exports soaring 

Diesel and gasoil supplies have increased after Moscow lifted restrictions
Russian fuel exports soaring 
©  Getty Images / CHUNYIP WONG

Russian fuel exports rebounded in November following the easing of export restrictions and the end of the refinery maintenance season, Bloomberg reported this week, citing ship-tracking data from Vortexa.   

Shipments of refined fuel surged to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, rising by about 164,000 bpd compared to October, when supplies dropped to a three-year low, data showed.   

Diesel and gasoil exports rose by 12% month-on-month in November, reaching a three-month high of 894,000 bpd after Moscow eased fuel export restrictions. The bulk of cargos headed to Africa and South America, particularly Brazil, according to Vortexa.  

Meanwhile, Russia’s four-week average seaborne crude exports had declined to their lowest level in three months as of December 3, after storms in the Black Sea disrupted shipments. However, exports of oil products rose last month due to increased supplies of diesel and gasoline, the outlet said.  

READ MORE: Russian oil exports yielding more revenue than before Ukraine conflict – Bloomberg

Fuel oil deliveries grew by about 4% to 727,000 bpd, while flows of refinery feedstocks such as vacuum gasoil jumped to a six-month high of around 149,000 bpd.  

December exports of Russian diesel from Black and Baltic Sea ports are expected to reach the highest volumes since July, analysts have predicted.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Respecting perspectives? John Bell, co-founder of the Conciliators Guild
0:00
28:14
Israel’s ex-justice minister walks out after being challenged on Gaza slaughter, October 7
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies