icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Multi-story building in Belgorod partly collapses after Ukrainian strike: Live updates
12 May, 2024 18:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin removes Shoigu as Russian Defense Minister

The Russian president has proposed appointing Andrei Belousov instead
Putin removes Shoigu as Russian Defense Minister
FILE PHOTO: Andrei Belousov. ©  Sputnik / Kirill Zykov

President Vladimir Putin has proposed that Sergei Shoigu be replaced as Minister of Defense of Russia by acting First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, the Federation Council said on Sunday evening.

Shoigu has been appointed Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Senators are scheduled to engage in consultations regarding the nominees put forth by the president during committee sessions on May 13 and during a Federation Council meeting on May 14, as announced by the upper house of the Russian parliament.

No further alterations have been made to the roster of candidates Putin has submitted for cabinet positions. His nominations include Vladimir Kolokoltsev for the position of interior minister, Alexander Kurenkov for minister of emergency situations, Sergey Lavrov for foreign minister, and Konstantin Chuichenko for justice minister.

Denis Manturov, who served as deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade during Putin’s last term in office, has been nominated for the position of first deputy prime minister.

Top stories

RT Features

Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier
Space Cowboys: How India plans to conquer the final frontier FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fight in flight? Alexander Hill, Professor of Military History at the University of Calgary
0:00
28:53
Just like your wife, we are always right
0:00
19:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies