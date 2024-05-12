icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multi-story building in Belgorod partly collapses after Ukrainian strike: Live updates
12 May, 2024 18:55
Russia’s top security official dismissed

Former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will replace Nikolay Patrushev
Russia’s top security official dismissed
FILE PHOTO: Nikolai Patrushev. ©  Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as secretary of the Security Council, where he will replace Nikolai Patrushev, the Kremlin said Sunday. Another decree suspended Patrushev from his post.

According to Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin opted to assign a “civilian” to lead the Defense Ministry, citing the necessity for the agency to embrace innovation and progressive concepts. Peskov further mentioned that Shoigu, in his capacity as secretary of the Security Council, will serve as the president’s deputy within the commission on the military-industrial complex.

The Kremlin’s spokesman added that Valery Gerasimov, the head of the General Staff of the Defense Ministry, will remain in his current role. Peskov noted that it will be revealed in the coming days who Nikolai Patrushev’s successor will be after his departure from the position of Security Council secretary.

It was previously revealed that among the candidates nominated by Putin for cabinet positions in the government reshuffle, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was tapped to take on the role of Minister of Defense. During the president’s most recent term in office, he oversaw the socio-economic sector.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE

