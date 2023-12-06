icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-UAE relations at all-time high – Putin
6 Dec, 2023 14:30
HomeBusiness News

Yuan benefiting from sanctions on Russia – tycoon

Western restrictions imposed on Moscow have boosted the Chinese currency, Oleg Deripaska claims
Yuan benefiting from sanctions on Russia – tycoon
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

The share of Chinese yuan in global payments has nearly doubled because of the sanctions policies pursued by the US and the EU, Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska said on Wednesday. 

The aluminum magnate referred to a report in the Financial Times, which cited figures showing that global settlements carried out in the Chinese currency had gone from 1.9% in January 2023 to 3.6% in October.

“The number of worldwide transactions made in Chinese yuan has doubled over the past year, highlighting the extreme success of European and American sanctions policies,” Deripaska said in a sarcastic remark on his Telegram channel.

The billionaire added that volumes of cross-border trade payments in Chinese yuan would exceed those made in euro within just four years.

“And at this point the sanctions can be considered a finished exercise,” he added.

Global adventures cost US economy $33 trillion – Russian tycoon READ MORE: Global adventures cost US economy $33 trillion – Russian tycoon

According to the FT report, reducing reliance on the US dollar and other G7 currencies had become essential for China due to the escalation of sanctions against Russia and tensions with the US over Taiwan.

In September, the yuan became the second-most used currency in global transactions, surpassing the euro for the first time since data started being tracked around six years ago, according to a monthly tracker of the Chinese currency released by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

Since the imposition of sanctions in 2022 and their subsequent extension, Russia and its trading partners among developing nations have intensified efforts to reduce the use of the Western financial system and replace the US dollar and euro with national currencies, including yuan, rupees and dirhams for trade settlements.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Regime collapse?
0:00
25:27
National debt
0:00
25:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies