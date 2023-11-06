icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Nov, 2023
Russian consumer demand growing – report

Higher real wages have been motivating households to spend more, statistics show
Russian consumer demand growing – report
© Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

Сonsumer demand in Russia has been growing steadily on the back of higher real wages and record-low unemployment, according to data from Russia’s Tax Service and statistics agency Rosstat.

Statistics showed that in the third quarter of this year, households spent 81.9% of their income on goods and services, compared to 79% a year ago.

Retail trade turnover in September rose 12.2% annually, surpassing market expectations and amounting to over 1 trillion rubles (over $44 billion). Data shows that retail sales, a key gauge of consumer demand, this summer surpassed levels last seen before the West’s major expansion of Ukraine-related sanctions early last year.

Economists forecast that retail turnover in Russia will grow by 5.2% in 2023 after falling by 6% in 2022. However, by the end of the year, consumer activity may start to fade amid rising deposit and lending rates, experts have warned.

READ MORE: Russian retail trade bounces back to pre-sanctions levels – study

Rosstat data showed that the real cash income of the Russian population in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 4.9% in annual terms when considering inflation. Real disposable income, excluding mandatory payments, was also up by 5.1%. At the same time, unemployment in the country remains at a record low level of around 3% despite a lack of workers reported on the labor market.

For more stories on economy & finance, visit RT’s business section

Top stories

RT Features

Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order
France is out, who is in? African countries are building a new security order FEATURE

