icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
1 Nov, 2023 08:35
HomeBusiness News

EU looks to expand sanctions on Russia – Bloomberg

The bloc has so far imposed 11 packages of restrictions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict
EU looks to expand sanctions on Russia – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / artJazz

The European Union is in talks on a new round of sanctions that would impact some €5 billion ($5.3 billion) in trade with Russia, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing its sources.

According to the report, the bloc’s 12th package will tighten restrictions on Moscow’s revenue sources and industry.

People familiar with the matter told the news agency that the new measures could include export restrictions on welding machines, chemicals and technology used for military purposes. The EU is reportedly also considering software license bans and restrictive measures on imports of a small number of processed metals and aluminum products, as well as construction items, transportation-related goods, and diamonds.

The sources suggested that the newly proposed import and export measures on Russia would add up to about €2.5 billion each. The diamond ban is reportedly dependent on a G7 agreement to track and trace the precious stones across borders. The measure is expected to be finalized soon, the sources said.

“The package aims to disrupt Russia’s ability to skirt existing bans through third countries, where it gets access to components, technologies and electronics used in weapons in Ukraine or to manufacture them,” Bloomberg wrote. 

READ MORE: Anti-Russia sanctions have failed – billionaire tycoon

Brussels is looking to add more goods to an existing transit ban and list additional companies in third countries, the sources claimed.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Watching a catastrophe
0:00
26:39
The definition of racism
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies