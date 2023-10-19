Russian tech giant expands to Dubai

Ride-hailing app Yango, owned by Yandex, will open an office in the UAE

Yango, the ride-hailing app owned and operated by Russian tech group Yandex, has announced plans to establish a global operations office in the UAE.

The facility will open later this year and will be based in Dubai Internet City, developed by Dubai business park operator TECOM Group, according to a statement released by Yango on Wednesday.

“The strategic move to establish Yango’s global operational office represents a significant milestone to oversee operations of its myriad services,” the company said.

The company noted that operations include Yango ride-hailing, delivery solutions provider Yango Delivery, and Yango Tech, which offers proprietary technologies for retailers to transition to an e-commerce framework. Other initiatives will be added at a later date, according to the firm.

“Dubai’s progressive, innovation-friendly business environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location make it the perfect choice for Yango to embark on a global expansion and Dubai Internet City,” said chief business development officer Adeniyi Adebayo.

Formerly known as Yandex Taxi, Yango currently operates in more than 20 countries in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Earlier this month, the tech giant launched the ride-hailing service in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Yango’s parent company is operated by the Netherlands-based Ridetech International, a subsidiary of Yandex NV, the Dutch-registered holding company for the Russian IT conglomerate Yandex.

Yandex recently split its Russian and foreign operations into separate businesses.

