Russian taxi service expands to Africa

The Yango app is now available in Ethiopia, TASS has reported

Russian tech major Yandex has launched its Yango ride-hailing service in Ethiopia, TASS reported on Monday.

The app is currently only available in the country’s capital, Addis Ababa, according to the news agency. Posts about the launch of the ride-hailing service first appeared on September 25 on Yango’s Ethiopian Instagram account. The announcement of the launch in Addis Ababa was published on October 5.

However, there is currently no information about the service in Ethiopia on Yango’s official website.

Yango launched in Dubai in September 2022. Formerly known as Yandex Taxi, it is operated by Netherlands-based company Ridetech International, a subsidiary of Yandex NV, the Dutch-registered holding company for the Russian IT conglomerate Yandex.

According to Yango’s public data, the company operates in about 20 countries, including Israel, Norway, Finland, and the UAE.

Yandex recently split its Russian and foreign operations into separate businesses.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section