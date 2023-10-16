icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
16 Oct, 2023 15:47
HomeAfrica

Russian taxi service expands to Africa

The Yango app is now available in Ethiopia, TASS has reported
Russian taxi service expands to Africa
©  Wikipedia

Russian tech major Yandex has launched its Yango ride-hailing service in Ethiopia, TASS reported on Monday.  

The app is currently only available in the country’s capital, Addis Ababa, according to the news agency. Posts about the launch of the ride-hailing service first appeared on September 25 on Yango’s Ethiopian Instagram account. The announcement of the launch in Addis Ababa was published on October 5.   

However, there is currently no information about the service in Ethiopia on Yango’s official website.  

Yango launched in Dubai in September 2022. Formerly known as Yandex Taxi, it is operated by Netherlands-based company Ridetech International, a subsidiary of Yandex NV, the Dutch-registered holding company for the Russian IT conglomerate Yandex.  

READ MORE: Russian firm taking on Uber in Dubai – Bloomberg

According to Yango’s public data, the company operates in about 20 countries, including Israel, Norway, Finland, and the UAE.  

Yandex recently split its Russian and foreign operations into separate businesses.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
12 years of hell in Libya
0:00
28:46
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: The only thing that can stop the multipolar world is a WORLD WAR
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies