icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
17 Oct, 2023 15:43
HomeBusiness News

EU’s richest countries squabble over subsidies – Bloomberg

Germany and France can’t agree on how much funding nuclear energy should be granted
EU’s richest countries squabble over subsidies – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Godong

France and Germany have failed to find a compromise over the amount of government funding that should be allocated to extending the life of nuclear reactors, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers in Luxembourg.

The dispute over how to use state-backed two-way CFDs [contracts for differences] for nuclear risks is stalling the region’s green agenda, as the chances of a deal that would scale up renewable power rests on agreement between the two nations.

So far, Germany has completely phased out nuclear energy, while France is heavily dependent on its aging atomic power plants for generating electricity. Last year, nuclear energy accounted for 63% of France’s total electricity production.

Paris has claimed that some EU member states are trying to diminish the role of nuclear power during the transition.

“What some are trying to do is to structurally degrade the competitiveness of nuclear power to the benefit of renewables,” Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France’s energy transition minister said, as cited by Bloomberg. “We can’t end up with a zero-sum game”

Meanwhile, Germany has raised concerns that France could use the latest proposal to overhaul the bloc’s power market to unfairly benefit its nuclear sector and undercut prices across the region.

READ MORE: EU launches world’s first carbon border tax

“The result for me is very disappointing,” Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said. “If we can’t agree on a level playing field for existing installations, then Germany can’t vote for this proposal.”

Time is running out for the two economic powerhouses to resolve their spat over the issue, as a deadline to complete the task before next year’s EU parliamentary elections is rapidly approaching.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘They tried to use the Bradleys like taxis’: How Russia’s ‘Biden’ and his ‘Anime battalion’ captured an American IFV
‘They tried to use the Bradleys like taxis’: How Russia’s ‘Biden’ and his ‘Anime battalion’ captured an American IFV FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘They tried to use the Bradleys like taxis’: How Russia’s ‘Biden’ and his ‘Anime battalion’ captured an American IFV
‘They tried to use the Bradleys like taxis’: How Russia’s ‘Biden’ and his ‘Anime battalion’ captured an American IFV FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sex trafficking
0:00
27:19
Free & fair for all? Ron Carlos, Venezuela’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America
0:00
28:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies