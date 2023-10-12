icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
12 Oct, 2023 17:52
HomeBusiness News

Israel crisis could cause global economic shock – Nouriel Roubini

Markets are discounting the risk of a “massive conflict” in the Middle East, the economist has warned
Israel crisis could cause global economic shock – Nouriel Roubini
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. ©  AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Global financial markets are for now underestimating the threat of a “massive conflict" throughout the Middle East, renowned economist and New York University professor Nouriel Roubini has warned.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, he said that most investors believe Israel “has no choice but go into Gaza and get rid of Hamas,” pricing in a baseline scenario in which “Israel occupies Gaza, it’s going to get ugly, but the conflict remains contained.”

However, Roubini, who predicted the financial crisis of 2008-09 and was nicknamed ‘Doctor Doom’ by Wall Street, stressed that there is a “downside scenario” in which Iran and Lebanon get involved, prompting a conflict to flare up between Israel and Iran.

According to the economist, if “Israel tries to destroy Hamas, Iran that is a major backer of Hamas decides to unleash Hezbollah in Lebanon, and then you have the second front in Lebanon, maybe a third one in the West Bank. And at that point Israel will have to attack Iran.” 

Israeli-Palestinian conflict pushes oil prices higher READ MORE: Israeli-Palestinian conflict pushes oil prices higher

In this case, the supply of oil from the Gulf region would be disrupted and “you get a spike in oil prices and the economic impact would be huge,” he said, adding that “it’s not the baseline scenario, but it’s a risk.” 

A surge in oil prices would trigger a “stagflationary shock” and create a “huge dilemma for central banks,” Roubini warned.

Global oil prices jumped by about 4% this week as renewed hostilities between Israel and armed Palestinian groups threaten the stability of the Middle East. The international Brent benchmark was hovering around $86 per barrel on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading around $83 per barrel.

The latest flare-up began early on Saturday, when armed Palestinian groups launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border, with Israel launching a counteroffensive in response.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist
‘Pointless virtue signaling’: Russian experts weigh in after 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of data centers
0:00
28:32
CrossTalk: ‘total blockade’
0:00
24:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies