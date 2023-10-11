Russia’s nuclear industry has no equal – Putin

The country is currently building more than 20 power units abroad, the Russian president told an energy forum in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the country’s nuclear industry on Wednesday, calling it the best in the world.

Putin was speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum that is currently underway in Moscow.

“Russia’s nuclear industry has no competitors abroad, it’s simultaneously building 22 power units in other countries,” he told the event.

Russian nuclear agency Rosatom is currently building reactors in India, Hungary, China, Türkiye, Bangladesh, and Egypt, as well as a number of other countries.

Rosatom claims to be the world leader in high-performance solutions for all kinds of nuclear power plants. It offers integrated clean energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain, including the design, building, and operation of nuclear facilities, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, the supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage, transportation, and safe nuclear waste disposal.

Russian Energy Week is a key international forum dedicated to addressing pressing problems in the global energy sector.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section