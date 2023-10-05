icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 11:58
HomeBusiness News

UN reveals five G20 countries ready for accelerated growth

Russia, China, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico are set for rapid development amid overall global uncertainty
UN reveals five G20 countries ready for accelerated growth
Moscow, Russia © Getty Images / Franz Marc Frei

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned of a stalling global economy, with growth slowing in most regions from last year and only a few countries bucking the trend.

According to its report on Wednesday, world economic growth is expected to slow from last year’s 3% to 2.4% in 2023. All regions, except for East and Central Asia, were forecast to post slower growth this year than in 2022, with the largest drop occurring in Europe.

The report indicated that some economies, including Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, and the US, have demonstrated resilience in 2023. However, among G20 countries, only Brazil, China, Japan, Mexico, and Russia are expected to see accelerated growth, with considerable variation, the UNCTAD said.

Russia’s GDP growth is projected to be 2.2% and 2% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The overall volume of the country’s energy exports, the country’s main source of foreign currency, has not changed dramatically and remained mostly stable, according to the report.

READ MORE: ‘External pressure’ strengthening Russian economy – Putin   

The global post-pandemic recovery is divergent in light of widening inequalities, growing market concentration, and mounting debt burdens, UNCTAD wrote, adding that this divergence has raised concerns about the way forward for the world economy.

“We need a balanced policy mix of fiscal, monetary and supply-side measures to achieve financial sustainability, boost productive investment and create better jobs,” UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said. “Regulation needs to address the deepening asymmetries of the international trading and financial system.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wind energy
0:00
23:19
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies