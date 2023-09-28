icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
'Nagorno-Karabakh republic' will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 16:15
HomeBusiness News

‘External pressure’ strengthening Russian economy – Putin   

Regional authorities should support businesses willing to fill the void left by Western firms, the president has urged
‘External pressure’ strengthening Russian economy – Putin   
©  Sputnik/Kirill Zykov

Western pressure on Russia intended to strangle the country’s economy has in reality turned out to be a powerful incentive for the development of domestic industries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

He stressed that authorities at all levels should support businesses willing to fill the void left by departing Western firms.

“External pressure has ultimately become a powerful incentive for the growth of our own production, unlocking our own potential in a variety of areas. And, of course, we need to continue to work closely with the government, federal and municipal authorities to provide the necessary support to companies and enterprises that are ready to occupy vacated niches,” he told a meeting of the elected heads of Russia’s regions.

According to the president, the Russian economy requires ready-made solutions in a range of sectors, and particularly in hi-tech where demand is high.

READ MORE: Putin wants ‘high-wage economy’

Putin identified the development of local economies as the key task for improving the welfare of Russian families and boosting their real incomes and urged authorities to encourage investment and business activity in the country’s regions.

The Russian leader emphasized that Western restrictions meant to weaken Russia are propelling its economic growth and offering new opportunities for creating jobs and strengthening education and technology in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies