icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
'Nagorno-Karabakh republic' will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 14:18
HomeBusiness News

Austrians urged to save rubles

Chancellor Karl Nehammer mistakenly used a picture featuring the Russian currency in his party’s PR campaign
Austrians urged to save rubles
© Getty Images / evgenyatamanenko

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer became the target of online jokes this week following an X (formerly Twitter) post promoting his party’s ‘Believe in Austria’ PR campaign that featured an image of Russian rubles instead of euros.

According to local media reports, Nehammer published a post on his social media account on Tuesday that enumerated Austria’s many achievements as a leading European economy.

One of the banners was dedicated to Austria’s fight against inflation and proudly declared that the country holds “second place in terms of anti-inflation measures in the EU.” However, eagle-eyed users quickly spotted that the image behind the caption, which featured a family of three throwing coins into a piggy bank, showed Russian rubles instead of euros.

A quick search showed that the image used for the banner was taken from an online photo stock. Apart from the photographer’s clearly Russian name, Evgeny Atamanenko, the photo’s location is listed as being Russia.

The embarrassing mistake reportedly caused many a joke in the comments to the post, with one of Nehammer’s followers suggesting that the ruble looked more appropriate than the single European currency in a post about fighting inflation.

READ MORE: Russia has lowest inflation in Europe – PM

However, the post, along with the juicy comments, was quickly removed from the chancellor’s X feed. There are also no traces of the image on other social networks of Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party. Reports claim that one of his social media accounts has since published an image of a piggy bank, but with a woman putting euros in it.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies