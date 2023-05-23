icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 May, 2023 13:00
Russia has lowest inflation in Europe – PM

Consumer price growth has slowed to 2.3% in May, Mikhail Mishustin announced
© Getty Images / Caroline Purser

Inflation in Russia has continued to slow through May, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a Shanghai business forum on Tuesday, noting that the indicator is currently the lowest in Europe.

As of early May, inflation slowed to 2.3% year-over-year. This is the lowest figure among all European countries,” Mishustin stated. The indicator continued to fall after a sharp drop to 3.51% in March from 10.99% in February. It is currently well below the government target of 5% for the year.

In comparison, Switzerland recorded 2.6% inflation in April, the second-lowest after Russia. The region’s largest economy, Germany, saw prices grow at a rate of 7.2%, France – 5.9%, Italy – 8.2%. Annual inflation for the Eurozone was recorded at 7%.

Mishustin also announced that Russia's unemployment rate had dropped to a record low of 3.5%.

The premier stated that the Russian economy on the whole was thriving despite the pressure of Western sanctions, with credit institutions, foreign exchange and stock markets functioning normally due to the well-developed national payment and settlement infrastructure.

He also noted that the government had been implementing large-scale programs to modernize infrastructure in the regions to help local businesses.

