icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West destroying global economic system – Putin
12 Sep, 2023 09:04
HomeBusiness News

Putin calls on Russian businesses to invest at home

Investing domestically is safer due to foreign sanctions, the Russian president says
Putin calls on Russian businesses to invest at home
© Getty Images / da-kuk

Western countries are no longer safe for Russian businesses, President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday as he called on the nation’s entrepreneurs to invest at home.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin suggested domestic large-scale infrastructure projects and urban tourism development as promising areas of investment.

I have already addressed our entrepreneurs, many of whom have faced certain pressure from certain partners. And I would like to repeat once again today: it is more reliable and better, of course, to invest capital in Russia,” the president said.

Putin noted that numerous Russian businesses have had foreign assets frozen due to Ukraine-related sanctions, and advised entrepreneurs “not to fall into the same trap” by investing in Western companies.

The seizure of legally earned money… – the funds that belong to our companies, our entrepreneurs – this simply crosses all boundaries. The people who are doing it don’t realize the negative consequences,” the Russian leader added.

READ MORE: Kremlin warns US over plan to hand Russian assets to Ukraine

Following the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, the US, EU, and other Western countries blocked billions’ worth of assets belonging to Russian companies, individuals, and the Russian central bank. Moscow has repeatedly branded the asset freezes illegal, and has warned of retaliatory measures.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No coping with coups? Efem Ubi, Associate Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs
0:00
28:49
Growing infertility
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies