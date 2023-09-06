icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2023 16:13
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine looks to hike alcohol prices

The increase of up to 71% is aimed at supporting local producers, according to the Economy Ministry
Ukraine looks to hike alcohol prices
© Getty Images / ipopba

Ukraine is planning to introduce a major price increase for alcoholic beverages, according to a proposal published by the country’s Economy Ministry on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, wholesale hard-liquor prices are expected to see an increase of between 34% and 42% with retail prices to rise by up to 25%.

Meanwhile, retail prices for wine products may go up by between 61% and 71% with prices for sparkling wine and fizzy alcohol drinks to be hiked by 28%.

The bill is expected to help producers to cope with rising production and sales costs, the ministry said, adding that raw materials, equipment components, energy, labor costs, as well as excise tax rates have been rising.

“The current minimum prices do not reflect the real costs that enterprises have to face, and require adjustment,” the explanatory note issued by the ministry reads.

In July, Ukrainian Economy Minister Julia Sviridenko said the increase in gasoline prices in the country could exceed 20%, attributing the hike to the restoration of VAT and excise taxes by the country’s government.

Annual consumer inflation in July saw a year-on-year decline to 11.3%, marking a 0.6% drop compared to the previous month, mainly due to a seasonal decrease in prices for vegetables.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
War by Hollywood script? Larry Johnson, Former analyst at the US Central Intelligence Agency
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies