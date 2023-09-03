icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2023 07:38
Sales of Russian ice cream booming in Israel

Exports have amounted to 52.6 tons so far this year, according to a watchdog
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova

Russia’s Vologda Region has exported more than 50 tons of ice cream to Israel since the beginning of the year, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor reported this week.

According to the report, shipments have already surpassed the figure for the whole of 2022, which stood at 48.6 tons.

A fresh delivery of Vologda ice cream was reportedly shipped to Israel from St. Petersburg on August 23.

The report noted growing demand in Israel for Vologda vanilla ice cream in a waffle cup with chocolate icing. Ice cream bars with chocolate, almonds, and caramel are also in high demand, according to Rosselkhoznadzor.

Vologda annually produces 30,000 tons of ice cream. It is known for its diversity of flavors and is delivered to ten foreign countries, according to the region’s official website. The product is also notable for its natural taste free from vegetable fats, as it is produced in cooperation with local farmers who can guarantee high-quality dairy products.

Russia has been boosting ice cream supplies to the global market, including Africa, where exports totaled 600,000 tons in 2022.

