29 Jul, 2023 11:30
Sales of Russian ice cream in Africa soar – official

Exports of the sweet frozen dairy product amounted to 600,000 tons last year
Sales of Russian ice cream in Africa soar – official
© Getty Images / jacoblund

Russian ice-cream sales in African countries saw a major increase by 50% over the four years through 2022, with exports of frozen dessert products to the continent totaling 600,000 tons, according to the head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture’s Agroexport center, Dmitry Krasnov. 

Speaking at the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg, Krasnov noted that Russian dairy products have recently begun to win over the market on the continent. The official also highlighted a considerable potential for boosting shipments of powdered milk, milk whey and spreads to African nations. 

The head of Agroexport explained that Russia produces more than 24 million tons of marketable milk every year, while the country’s annual exports of dairy products exceed 820,000 tons. 

However, he added, deliveries of these products to Africa are still limited, both in terms of geography and in terms of range. 

READ MORE: Russia ranked among world’s biggest food exporters – data

Senegal is the largest buyer of Russian dairy products in Africa, accounting for 71% of total supplies to the continent, according to Krasnov, who said that Moscow sees potential for increasing its exports of dairy products to Algeria, which is ranked among the largest markets for dry dairy produce, as well as to Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Tunisia. 

The official also said that the main deliveries of Russian confectionery products are to the states of North Africa, including Libya, Egypt and Tunisia, adding that there is potential for expanding cooperation with Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa.

