icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2023 05:22
HomeBusiness News

Saudi Arabia’s forex reserves plunge 

Net foreign assets have fallen to the lowest level since 2009, according to the central bank 
Saudi Arabia’s forex reserves plunge 
©  Getty Images / gorodenkoff

Saudi Arabia’s foreign currency reserves plunged by more than $16 billion in July in the biggest slump since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020, the country’s central bank revealed in its monthly report.   

The reserves in net foreign assets dipped to 1.53 trillion riyals ($407 billion), after rising in May and June, to the lowest level since 2009 as Riyadh cut oil production in a bid to balance prices.   

Oil production in Saudi Arabia is expected to average 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, August, and September following a unilateral voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd that the country enacted in order to “support the stability of the oil market.”   

The output cut was initially announced only for the month of July but was subsequently extended to August and September.  

“The net foreign asset position should improve in September, especially when the first performance-linked dividend distribution” arrives from the country’s oil major Saudi Aramco, said Monica Malik, the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. The company announced earlier this month that it planned to distribute performance-linked dividends over six quarters beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia’s oil exports fall to 21-month low  

Saudi Arabia’s receipts suffered from lower crude prices this year compared to 2022, when Riyadh earned nearly $326 billion in windfall tax. Revenues were also hit by reduced oil exports, economists say, warning that the country is at risk of a budget deficit.   

Higher expenditures on diversification from oil amid reduced oil export profits resulted in a widening budget deficit for the world’s largest crude oil exporter, data showed earlier this month.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia?
Does Hollywood star Jason Statham know the real reason why he has so many fans in Russia? FEATURE
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Not martial but partial? Javed Jabbar, former Pakistani senator
0:00
29:32
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies