icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2023 05:05
HomeBusiness News

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports fall to 21-month low  

Crude shipments plunged below 7 million barrels per day in June, data has revealed
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports fall to 21-month low  
©  Getty Images / Mlenny

Shipments of crude oil from Saudi Arabia have slumped to their lowest level in almost two years, the latest data by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) revealed on Wednesday.

Riyadh’s oil exports totaled 6.80 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, representing a decrease of 124,000 bpd compared to May, data compiled by JODI showed.

Crude supplies from the world’s top oil exporter plunged below 7 million bpd for the first time this year as the kingdom along with several other major OPEC+ producers opted for a collective output cut of 1.6 million bpd in May.

Saudi Arabia’s oil product stockpiles dropped by 1.64 million barrels in June, while its crude inventories rose by 1.45 million barrels, according to JODI.

Oil production in Saudi Arabia is expected to average 9 million bpd in July, August, and September following a unilateral voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd that the country enacted in order to “support the stability of the oil market.”    

READ MORE: Aramco boss forecasts strong China oil demand

The output cut was initially announced only for the month of July but was subsequently extended to August and September.     

The International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed last week that crude supply from the OPEC+ group declined by 1.2 million bpd to 50.7 million bpd in July to the lowest level in nearly two years.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies