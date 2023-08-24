icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Aug, 2023 05:25
HomeBusiness News

BRICS bank should take on bigger role – economist  

The New Development Bank may eventually start issuing a single currency for the group, Tshepo Kgadima has told RT 
BRICS bank should take on bigger role – economist  
People walk in a street near the Sandton Convention Centre, which will host the upcoming BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. ©  Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

The New Development Bank (NDB) could play a key role in creating a common currency for the BRICS group of major emerging economies, analyst Tshepo Kgadima has told RT.     

The Shanghai-based NDB is a multilateral financial development institution established in 2014 by the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.    

Making the BRICS bank more powerful would benefit all its members, but first the group itself has to be “institutionalized” and come up with a charter, according to independent economic and energy analyst Kgadima.   

“Transforming BRICS into an organ of a charter would give an impetus to the talks of a BRICS currency,” the expert told RT on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.     

Kgadima said that the process of de-dollarization has already begun and will help BRICS countries move towards a single currency, “where they can have a direct influence and also be able to have a line of control in terms of economic structures of their own nations.”    

At the same time, he claimed it would take at least ten years before a BRICS single currency could emerge.     

BRICS bank can create ‘honest’ currency anchored to gold – economist READ MORE: BRICS bank can create ‘honest’ currency anchored to gold – economist

“Instead of talking about the BRICS currency, it might at this particular juncture be worthwhile for leaders to consider adopting the Chinese renminbi [yuan] as the currency of trade settlements as well as lending and investments,” the economist suggested.     

Kgadima explained that the yuan is already included in the basket of global reserve currencies, while creating a new legal tender from scratch would potentially involve significant complications with the central banks of BRICS states.    

He believes that by adopting the Chinese currency, BRICS would also cushion its member states from economic turbulence.     

“South Africa feels the volatility of the currency, the weakening of the rand more because of the use of the dollar. But if they use the renminbi within the BRICS nations, the renminbi is already packed with the dollar. And I think it will be a shockwave globally if this summit adopts the renminbi,” he stated.   

Nonetheless, the economist emphasized that the NDB should boost its financial capacity to be able to issue a BRICS currency in the future. In his view, the move would help African countries rely less on the West, which has shown that its “interest has not been for the development or advancement of any economy on the African continent.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’: How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’: How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’: How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’: How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies