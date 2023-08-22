icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2023 07:15
HomeBusiness News

Russian LNG exports to southern neighbor surge

Purchases by Georgia jumped more than 44% year-on-year, the Oil Product Importers Union has revealed
Russian LNG exports to southern neighbor surge
© Getty Images / Автор

Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Georgia saw a year-on-year increase of 44.2% in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, the Georgian Oil Product Importers Union reported on Monday.  

The volume of purchases of Russian LNG by Georgia totaled 31,500 tons compared to 21,840 tons in January-July, 2022. The Russian share of Georgian LNG imports amounted to 99.6%.   

The union also reported that imports of oil bitumen from Russia increased by 22.2% to 61,100 tons during the same period.   

Russia, Iran, and Türkiye were among the biggest exporters of bitumen to the Caucasus nation, accounting for 44.4%, 31.7%, and 21.4% of imports respectively. Georgia also purchases bitumen from Azerbaijan (2.3%) and Turkmenistan (0.2%).   

Separately, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat) reported that trade turnover with Russia exceeded $1.5 billion in the first seven months of 2023, marking year-over-year growth of 24.7%.   

READ MORE: US wants to monitor Georgia-Russia flights

Exports to Russia amounted to about $416.2 million, up 26.2%, while imports rose 24.2% to about $1.08 billion. Russia is Georgia’s second biggest trade partner after Türkiye.   

GeoStat added that volumes of wine exports to Russia surged 35.9% year-on-year to more than 36,500 tons in the first seven months of 2023. In monetary terms, Georgian wine exports to Russia totaled $99.2 million.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
Valdai Director on BRICS Summit, Russia’s economic resilience and Ukraine’s failed counter-offensive
0:00
27:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies